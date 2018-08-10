

CTV Kitchener





An arrest has been made after police found a man driving an alleged stolen vehicle in Guelph.

Police say on Thursday at about 10 p.m. they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Fife Road before they determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers found the man running along the train tracks on Fife Road and were able to arrest him after they set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of charges including possessing property obtained by crime over $5000.