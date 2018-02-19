

CTV Kitchener





A 75-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and stealing from a home near Harriston.

A report of a break-in that had been foiled while it was in progress brought police officers to a home on Road 1 North Saturday morning.

According to Wellington County OPP, a homeowner has discovered a burglar in their kitchen. The burglar had entered through an unlocked door, and left when they were confronted.

Officers arrested a 75-year-old woman not far from the scene.

The woman, a Mount Forest resident, has been charged with breaking and entering, theft and failing to comply with probation orders.