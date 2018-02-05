Featured
Head-on collision sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on Township Road 3 outside Guelph on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 11:55AM EST
No charges will be laid over a collision outside Guelph in which two people were hurt.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Township Road 3 near Highway 7.
Police say a northbound car crossed over the centre line and lost control, hitting a southbound vehicle head-on.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the crash is being blamed on weather conditions.