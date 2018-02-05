

CTV Kitchener





No charges will be laid over a collision outside Guelph in which two people were hurt.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Township Road 3 near Highway 7.

Police say a northbound car crossed over the centre line and lost control, hitting a southbound vehicle head-on.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash is being blamed on weather conditions.