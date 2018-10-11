

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The hazardous materials unit was called to a plant in Guelph after employees noticed a chemical spill Thursday morning.



"Our crews arrived we quickly found out that there was a minor chemical spill. That spill because it was a chemical spill, activated a special operations team," said John Osborne, the Fire Chief for the City of Guelph.



It happened around d 5:30 a.m. at FloChem.



"The chemicals that we know of were: sulphuric acid, nitric acid and possibly citric acid," the chief said.



The Ministry of Environment has been notified.



Officials said there is no risk to public safety or the environment as the spill was contained within the building.



"Everything is contained within the building and any of the air that's being exhausted is being exhausted through the scrubber system."



There were no reported injuries.



Officials cleared the scene around 8 a.m.