Gun at Guelph hospital a fake; 1 man arrested
The front entrance to Guelph General Hospital is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. (Allison Tanner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 10:34AM EST
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a fake gun into the city’s hospital.
Guelph police say they were called to the hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.
Officers found that a man was allegedly assaulting staff and pulling out a gun, which was believed to be real at the time and later determined to be an imitation.
The 26-year-old man was arrested by hospital security guards before police arrived.
He faces charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and other offences.