

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a fake gun into the city’s hospital.

Guelph police say they were called to the hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.

Officers found that a man was allegedly assaulting staff and pulling out a gun, which was believed to be real at the time and later determined to be an imitation.

The 26-year-old man was arrested by hospital security guards before police arrived.

He faces charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and other offences.