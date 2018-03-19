Featured
Guelph soup kitchen gets a new stove
A batch of soup is prepared for The Life Centre after its industrial stove was taken out of commission.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 4:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 5:00PM EDT
Guelph’s oldest soup kitchen was in trouble last week after their industrial stove died, but since then they’ve raised enough money for a new oven.
The Life Centre used an industrial stove built in the 1950’s to feed anywhere from 100 to 150 people, six days a week out of the Royal City Church at 50 Quebec Street.
The stove broke last week after more than 60 years of operation.
Through recent community donations the cost of a new range has now been covered.
“The community has been amazing, in Guelph, beyond Guelph, past K-W, people have been calling, emailing, and sending donations online," Life Centre fundraising director Robyn Ferrier said.
The soup kitchen is now looking at re-outfitting the kitchen to get an electric stove which would be more efficient in preparing more food.