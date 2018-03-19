

CTV Kitchener





Guelph’s oldest soup kitchen was in trouble last week after their industrial stove died, but since then they’ve raised enough money for a new oven.

The Life Centre used an industrial stove built in the 1950’s to feed anywhere from 100 to 150 people, six days a week out of the Royal City Church at 50 Quebec Street.

The stove broke last week after more than 60 years of operation.

Through recent community donations the cost of a new range has now been covered.

“The community has been amazing, in Guelph, beyond Guelph, past K-W, people have been calling, emailing, and sending donations online," Life Centre fundraising director Robyn Ferrier said.

The soup kitchen is now looking at re-outfitting the kitchen to get an electric stove which would be more efficient in preparing more food.