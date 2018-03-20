Featured
Guelph police respond to over 200 calls on St. Patrick’s Day
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 12:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Guelph police released their annual numbers after St. Patrick’s Day took over the Royal City.
Police responded to 264 calls between 8 a.m. March 17 and 4 a.m. March 18.
They issued three noise complaint tickets, six liquor related rickets, took four people into custody for public intoxication, and charged one person for urinating in a public place.
Police say they also issued ten charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
There were no impaired driving arrests or suspensions issued.
This compared to Waterloo Regional Police laying a total of 619 charges during the Ezra Avenue festivities in Waterloo.