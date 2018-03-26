

If you live in Guelph and have a gun you don’t want, then the city’s police service would be happy to take it off your hands.

Guelph police are holding a gun amnesty program during April. This means that anyone who wants to give up weapons that might be owned or stored illegally without facing charges.

The amnesty does not extend to weapons that are found to have been used in the commission of a crime.

Anyone interested in having police dispose of their guns is asked to call 519-824-1212 to arrange an appointment for pickup.

The Ontario Provincial Police are also running a gun amnesty during April. People in OPP-patrolled jurisdictions can find out more about that program by clicking here.

A similar program in Waterloo Region has resulted in the collection of hundreds of guns and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition over three years.

The amnesty also applies to ammunition and gun accessories.