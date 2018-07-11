

CTV Kitchener





Police in Guelph are investigating another indecent act in the city.

Police say on Tuesday around 8:40 a.m. they were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Delhi Street for a report of a man exposing himself.

The man was walking towards the downtown while pushing a bicycle and police allege he walked past a female and exposed himself.

He’s described as a white man in his fifties with long blondish hair. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and possibly a hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.