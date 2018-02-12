Featured
Guelph man charged with making child pornography
Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 5:12PM EST
A Guelph man is accused of child luring, making child pornography and other offences.
Police say there are multiple victims in the case.
The 54-year-old man was arrested last week on charges including the two listed above, as well as possessing child porn, making sexually explicit material available to a child and obtaining a sexual service from a child for payment or another consideration.
Police say the man was previously arrested last May in relation to alleged sex offences involving a child.