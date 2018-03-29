Featured
Guelph man arrested after New Brunswick traffic stop
These items were allegedly seized from a vehicle stopped by police in Hanwell, N.B. (RCMP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 4:24PM EDT
A gun and a large number of illegal cigarettes were allegedly found in a Guelph man’s vehicle while he was out of the province.
According to the RCMP, the 59-year-old man was pulled over Tuesday by officers in Hanwell, N.B.
He has been charged with 10 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, beach of probation and two violations of the Tobacco Tax Act.
Police say they seized the gun and the tobacco products.