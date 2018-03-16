

CTV Kitchener





Over the next 10 years, Guelph could see more than $100 million from the federal and provincial governments for public transit initiatives.

The federal government announced Friday that it will provide the city with up to $58.2 million in transit funding, with the province kicking in a little more than $48 million. The funds are for new or expanded transit services, and are contingent on the city paying about 27 per cent of any project’s costs itself.

In a press release, Mayor Cam Guthrie said the funding will help Guelph transform its transit system and attract new riders.

“With long-term funding, we can do long-term planning to ensure our transit system meets our needs well into the future,” he said.

The Guelph funding is part of a major infrastructure fund detailed earlier this week. The federal government has agreed to provide Ontario with $11.8 billion for infrastructure projects over the next decade.