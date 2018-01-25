Featured
Guelph gas station robbed; 1 man arrested
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 5:45AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:06AM EST
One man is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Guelph.
Guelph police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station at Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway.
A wallet left at the scene helped police identify, track down and arrest their suspect. Police say the 24-year-old Guelph man will be charged with robbery and breach of probation.
According to police, the cash and cigarettes stolen in the robbery were recovered.