One man is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Guelph.

Guelph police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station at Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

A wallet left at the scene helped police identify, track down and arrest their suspect. Police say the 24-year-old Guelph man will be charged with robbery and breach of probation.

According to police, the cash and cigarettes stolen in the robbery were recovered.