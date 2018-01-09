

CTV Kitchener





Two local residents have won nearly $1 million between them in recent lottery draws.

The bigger winner of the two is Doris Brubacher, a Guelph woman who won $517,131.20 in the Dec. 15, 2017, Lotto Max draw.

Brubacher bought her ticket at the Zehrs store on Paisley Road in Guelph.

Also bringing home big money was Kenneth Franklin, who won $461,671.10 in the Dec. 30, 2017, Lottario draw.

Franklin’s winning ticket came from a Zehrs store on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

The Breslau resident says he’s a regular lottery player who plans to use his winnings on a new truck, his grandson’s student loans, and saving for his future.