Guelph, Breslau residents win big lottery jackpots
Doris Brubacher won a $517,131.20 prize on a Lotto Max ticket. (OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 5:12PM EST
Two local residents have won nearly $1 million between them in recent lottery draws.
The bigger winner of the two is Doris Brubacher, a Guelph woman who won $517,131.20 in the Dec. 15, 2017, Lotto Max draw.
Brubacher bought her ticket at the Zehrs store on Paisley Road in Guelph.
Also bringing home big money was Kenneth Franklin, who won $461,671.10 in the Dec. 30, 2017, Lottario draw.
Franklin’s winning ticket came from a Zehrs store on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.
The Breslau resident says he’s a regular lottery player who plans to use his winnings on a new truck, his grandson’s student loans, and saving for his future.