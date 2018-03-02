

The Canadian Press





A Guelph bio-technology company is expanding operations to meet what it says is growing global demand for its sweet corn-derived glycogen product.

Mirexus Inc. -- which is a University of Guelph spin-off company -- is building a $6.8-million research and production facility.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 16 tons of its trademarked flagship product PhytoSpherix annually.

The nano-particulate form of glycogen is currently being offered as a key ingredient in personal care and cosmetic products with a particular focus on anti-aging.

To feed the expanded production, Mirexus says it will need 4,500 acres of sweet corn production per year, all of which will be sourced from Ontario.