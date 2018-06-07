

Are the voters of Guelph about to make history?

It’s been more than 30 years since the riding including the City of Guelph has elected an MPP from a party that didn’t also go on to form the government.

That stretch seems likely to come to an end, as polls have consistently shown Liberal candidate Sly Castaldi in a distant fourth place. Castaldi is hoping to succeed incumbent Liz Sandals, who is retiring after 15 years in office.

While Guelph being represented by its first non-Liberal since 2003 would be newsworthy enough, one of the riding’s candidates has his sights set on a bigger goal.

Mike Schreiner, the leader of the Green Party, is hoping to become the first Green MPP ever elected to Queen’s Park. He has spent nearly all of the campaign period in Guelph, rather than touring around the province as other party leaders do, maximizing the amount of time he spends attempting to woo Guelph voters.

The same polls putting Castaldi at the back of the pack – at least as far as major-party candidates go – suggest Schreiner has a strong shot at winning the riding.

If that doesn’t happen, Schreiner will likely be defeated by either Agnieszka Mlynarz, an artist and activist who is running for the NDP, or Progressive Conservative candidate and former city councillor Ray Ferraro.

Also running in Guelph are Communist candidate Juanita Burnett, Thomas Mooney of the Ontario Party, Libertarian candidate Michael Riehl, and Paul Taylor, who represents the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.

Rupen Seoni, a senior vice-president with Environics Analytics, says the Greens’ strength in Guelph is unique to that riding, and makes it difficult to predict what the final result will be.

Based on demographic backgrounds of the riding, Seoni suspects the riding may be leaning Green, although other trends suggest a PC victory would not be a surprise.

