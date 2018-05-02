

CTV Kitchener





An unusual sight outside Guelph General Hospital is proving to be good for a gander.

For the past week, curious crowds have noticed a Canada goose nesting outside the hospital’s main entrance, surrounded by caution tape.

Canada geese are a protected species, meaning they and their nests cannot be moved without a water permit.

A water dish has been provided for the goose.

Canada goose eggs typically hatch about four weeks after they are laid.