Goose draws ganders outside hospital
A goose is seen at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Tina Yazdani / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 3:25PM EDT
An unusual sight outside Guelph General Hospital is proving to be good for a gander.
For the past week, curious crowds have noticed a Canada goose nesting outside the hospital’s main entrance, surrounded by caution tape.
Canada geese are a protected species, meaning they and their nests cannot be moved without a water permit.
A water dish has been provided for the goose.
Canada goose eggs typically hatch about four weeks after they are laid.