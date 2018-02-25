

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A fire that was believed to be sparked by embers from a wood stove was put out quickly by the Guelph fire department.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday Guelph fire responded to a report of a fire at a garage at a property on Forest Street, upon arriving they discovered a detached single vehicle garage filled with smoke.

Fire crews were quickly able to put the fire out and ventilate the building. Crews examined the attic area to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.

No one was hurt in the incident.