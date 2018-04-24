

CTV Kitchener





If you live in Guelph, or own property there, then the city will give you a tree. For free. With no strings attached.

“If you have city frontage in front of your property, where there’s room to plant a tree, then the program is definitely available to you,” says Timea Filer, an urban forestry field technologist for the city.

While there are no formal requirements of tree recipients, it is hoped that they’ll help maintain their new trees by watering them during hot weather. (City crews will also come around to look after the trees’ watering needs.)

The city current plants about 1,000 trees a year, mainly in parks, natural areas and new subdivisions.

In addition to shade and aesthetic improvements, trees may increase the value of your home. Some studies have shown that they can add between $8,000 and $12,000 to an average property’s value.