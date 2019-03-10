

CTV Kitchener





A man was transported to hospital with minor injuries and four people were arrested after a disturbance at an apartment building in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Eight Avenue and Connaught Street.

The four people were charged with various criminal offences, including robbery.

Police believe all parties are known to each other.

There was no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.