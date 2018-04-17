

CTV Kitchener





The operating room at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest is closed until further notice.

Officials with North Wellington Health Care say the operating room was affected by flooding during the weekend ice storm.

As a result, all surgeries scheduled for this week have been cancelled.

Also cancelled indefinitely at Louise Marshall Hospital are all chiropody and foot care clinics.

Flooding also impacted Palmerston and District Hospital, where the outpatient lab has been closed indefinitely. Outpatients are being told to check with their doctor’s office or go to their nearest LifeLabs location for lab work.