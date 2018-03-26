

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a firearm was discharged during a domestic dispute in Erin on Saturday.

At approximately 8 p.m., police were called to a home on Mountainview Crescent following reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Police say a man was involved in a fight with family members and uttering threats when the gun was fired.

A 16-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit by a bullet ricochet, police say.

Police say the suspect left the home before they arrived but he was locaoted a short time later.

Police have charged a 58-year-old Erin man with a number of charges including careless use of a fire arm and assault with a weapon.

He is being held for a bail hearing.