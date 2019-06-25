

CTV Kitchener





Police say they are investigating a fatal collision in Wellington County on Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to Main Street near Erinville Drive in the town of Erin at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck collided with an unoccupied transport truck.

The lone occupant of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An Ornge air ambulance landed in the area but it's not clear if anyone was transported to hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.