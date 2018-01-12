

CTV Kitchener





Two men were able to get away cleanly after robbing a bank, police say.

Guelph police say a south-end bank – they’re not identifying the specific branch – was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

They say one employee was assaulted, but not injured, during the robbery.

The two men had their faces covered and were wearing black clothing. It was not clear if they left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information that might help investigators.