Emergency responders scrambled to a rural area near Mount Forest Friday morning after receiving a report of an aircraft that may have been in distress.

Wellington North fire chief Dave Guilbault says a 911 call was received around 8:25 a.m. from a farm on Side Road 15. The caller reported hearing the engine of a low-flying plane backfire, and then shut off. He said he recognized the aircraft as one that regularly flew past the area, and seemed to be on its normal flight path prior to the backfiring.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Military aircraft and an Ornge helicopter were brought in to provide aerial search capabilities.

Guilbault said the aircraft was described as being white with black markings.

Around 11 a.m., the search was called off because nobody had been able to find any sign of a downed aircraft. The issue remained an open case, Guilbault said.