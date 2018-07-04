

CTV Kitchener





An elderly woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Guelph.

Police say at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday police were called to the area of Clair Road East and Gordon Street for a report of a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

An 82-year-old Guelph woman was treated for minor injuries.

Police have charged the 58-year-old man driving the car with failing to yield.