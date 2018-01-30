

CTV Kitchener





A busy intersection in Guelph’s south end topped the city’s collision charts for 2017.

Data provided by Guelph police shows that there were 29 collisions at Edinburgh and Stone roads last year, or about one collision every 12.5 days.

Only three other intersections saw 20 or more collisions in 2017 – Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue (21), Wellington Street and Edinburgh (20) and Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street (20).

Overall, the city saw fewer collisions and injuries in 2017. There were 2,751 crashes resulting in 331 injuries. Police say those numbers represent decreases of six per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

September was the worth month for collisions (286, compared to an average of 229), Friday was the worst day (510, compared to an average of 393) and 3 p.m. the worst hour (285, compared to an average of 115).

Those numbers do not include Highway 401, where 1,028 collisions were reported in 2017 – a slight decrease from the year before. Of those 1,028, 355 resulted in injuries and five resulted in deaths.

There were 46 collisions involving pedestrians in Guelph in 2017. Police say pedestrians were crossing streets with the right of way in 25 of those collisions, while investigators were unable to determine if that was the case in six others.

Alcohol and/or other drugs were considered factors in 25 collisions, including 20 in which a driver’s ability was found to be impaired.