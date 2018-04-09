

CTV Kitchener





A chain-reaction collision in Elora is being blamed on a drunk driver.

Wellington County OPP say the four-vehicle collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Metcalfe and Water streets.

According to police, the driver of the first vehicle involved in the crash was arrested at the scene.

A 54-year-old Elora man has been charged with impaired driving. He has lost his vehicle for seven days and his driver’s licence for 90 days, and may face further penalties if he is convicted.

No injuries were reported in the collision.