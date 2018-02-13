

CTV Kitchener





A man caught driving at more than double the speed limit north of Drayton was impaired at the time, according to police.

Wellington County OPP say the man was pulled over on Wellington Road 7 after a radar device tracked his vehicle at more than 160 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

They say the man failed a roadside breath test and was placed under arrest.

A 44-year-old man from North Perth is facing charges relating to drunk driving, driving a vehicle with open liquor and racing.

He has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days and vehicle for one week, and may face further penalties through the courts.