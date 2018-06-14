Featured
Drugs, weapons and bikes seized from home; 2 arrested
Cash, drugs and real and imitation weapons were seized from a home in Guelph. (Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:35AM EDT
Two Guelph residents are facing charges after illegal drugs, 41 bicycles and other items were seized by police.
Guelph police say the investigation led to officers executing a search warrant Wednesday at a home at an undisclosed location in the city.
In addition to the bicycles, police say they seized fentanyl, 115 grams of crystal meth, a large amount of cash, a shotgun, four replica guns and ammunition.
The crystal meth is said to have a street value of more than $11,000.
A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were placed under arrest.