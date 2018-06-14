

CTV Kitchener





Two Guelph residents are facing charges after illegal drugs, 41 bicycles and other items were seized by police.

Guelph police say the investigation led to officers executing a search warrant Wednesday at a home at an undisclosed location in the city.

In addition to the bicycles, police say they seized fentanyl, 115 grams of crystal meth, a large amount of cash, a shotgun, four replica guns and ammunition.

The crystal meth is said to have a street value of more than $11,000.

A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were placed under arrest.