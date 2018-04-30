

CTV Kitchener





A group of coworkers marking Earth Day by cleaning up a park stumbled upon something they never thought they’d find.

Guelph police say the group found marijuana, cocaine, crack, heroin and acid with a combined estimated street value of more than $7,000.

Additionally, they came across 130 unspent shotgun shells.

It happened Saturday at Grange Road Park. Police say they want to hear from anyone who might know how the drugs and ammunition ended up in the park.