A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly crashing the vehicle he was driving with far more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Guelph police say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Elizabeth Street.

They say the driver hit a hydro pole and his vehicle ended up stopping on top of a large rock.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving. Police say a breath test revealed that he had 3.5 times as much alcohol in his system as any driver is legally allowed to.