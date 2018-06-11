

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman is facing charges after allegedly being caught driving at more than 100 km/h above the speed limit.

Wellington County OPP say the woman was stopped around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Wellington Road 6 near Mount Forest.

They say she was driving at over 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

She was charged with racing a vehicle, meaning she lost her vehicle and driver’s licence for one week and may face further penalties through the court system.