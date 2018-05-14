

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man allegedly hit a police officer with his vehicle as he left a RIDE checkpoint outside the city.

Wellington County OPP say the man was pulled over around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Gore Road in Puslinch Township.

They say officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and placed the man under arrest – only for him to speed off, hitting one police officer’s arm in the process.

A few moments later, police say, the 19-year-old man returned to the checkpoint and was arrested for dangerous driving, escaping custody and other offences.

The police officer who was hit was not injured.