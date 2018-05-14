Featured
Driver sped away from RIDE check, then returned: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 11:31AM EDT
A Cambridge man allegedly hit a police officer with his vehicle as he left a RIDE checkpoint outside the city.
Wellington County OPP say the man was pulled over around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Gore Road in Puslinch Township.
They say officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and placed the man under arrest – only for him to speed off, hitting one police officer’s arm in the process.
A few moments later, police say, the 19-year-old man returned to the checkpoint and was arrested for dangerous driving, escaping custody and other offences.
The police officer who was hit was not injured.