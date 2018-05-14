

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, between Side Road 12 and Side Road 15 west of Drayton.

Wellington County OPP say it involved a vehicle going into a ditch.

The 24-year-old woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

Wellington Road 8 was expected to remain closed in the area through Monday evening and into the nighttime hours.