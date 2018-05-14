Featured
Driver killed in crash near Drayton
A 24-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wellington Road 8 near Drayton on Monday, May 14, 2018. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 1:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 4:25PM EDT
One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash.
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, between Side Road 12 and Side Road 15 west of Drayton.
Wellington County OPP say it involved a vehicle going into a ditch.
The 24-year-old woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.
Wellington Road 8 was expected to remain closed in the area through Monday evening and into the nighttime hours.