Guelph Police say a youth has been arrested after striking another vehicle and then fleeing on foot from the scene of a collision.

Police say they were called on Monday, after a vehicle did a burnout at a Silvercreek Parkway North gas station, lost control, and hit a pickup truck.

The driver allegedly fled on foot after giving the officer false identification.

Police were able to obtain the correct identification of the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The 17-year-old Guelph male was arrested on Tuesday.