Driver does burnout, hits another vehicle, police say
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 8:19AM EDT
Guelph Police say a youth has been arrested after striking another vehicle and then fleeing on foot from the scene of a collision.
Police say they were called on Monday, after a vehicle did a burnout at a Silvercreek Parkway North gas station, lost control, and hit a pickup truck.
The driver allegedly fled on foot after giving the officer false identification.
Police were able to obtain the correct identification of the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The 17-year-old Guelph male was arrested on Tuesday.