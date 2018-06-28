

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman is facing charges following a police chase and subsequent collision in that city.

Guelph police say they attempted to stop the woman’s pickup truck on Speedvale Avenue West shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Although the truck alleged sped away from the attempt to pull it over, police say it was not pursued because of public safety concerns.

Moments later, the truck crashed through a fence at a business on Woodlawn Road West.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, mischief and other offences related to drug possession and traffic violations.