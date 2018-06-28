Featured
Driver crashed through fence while evading arrest: police
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:54AM EDT
A Guelph woman is facing charges following a police chase and subsequent collision in that city.
Guelph police say they attempted to stop the woman’s pickup truck on Speedvale Avenue West shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Although the truck alleged sped away from the attempt to pull it over, police say it was not pursued because of public safety concerns.
Moments later, the truck crashed through a fence at a business on Woodlawn Road West.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, mischief and other offences related to drug possession and traffic violations.