

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have arrested and charged a man following a low-speed pursuit in the north end of the city.

Police say at approximate 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday they spotted a vehicle driven by a man they knew had a suspended license.

Police say the officer activited their sirens and when they tried to stop the vehicle the driver fled.

According to police, the officer pursued the vehicle for several minutes but speeds did not exceed 30 km/h.

The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle suddenly pulled into a driveway, police say.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property, and several highway traffic act offences.