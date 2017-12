CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in connection with a rollover crash in the Town of Erin.

On Nov. 29, a tractor-trailer rolled while attempting to turn from Wellington Road 22 onto Wellington Road 23.

It spilled gravel into the ditch, prompting a closure of the intersection which lasted for several hours.

Wellington County OPP announced Wednesday that charges had been laid against the driver of the truck and the company he was working for.

A 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving, driving a commercial vehicle with a major defect, and failing to record a defect in a daily inspection report.

A numbered company has been charged with operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle, failing to ensure a vehicle is inspected and maintained properly, and failing to ensure daily inspections are conducted properly.