A dog was found dead Thursday after falling into the Elora Gorge.

Emergency crews were called to the gorge around 1:15 p.m. in response to a report that dog had fallen in and was trapped.

Police officers and firefighters worked to rescue the animal, blocking traffic in the area. They were unable to save the dog.

Wellington County OPP say people should remember to obey signs and warnings at waterways, and never put themselves, other people or animals at risk.