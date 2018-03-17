

CTV Kitchener





The military operation to remove the Niska Road bridge has moved from preparation to deconstruction.

After five days of prep work, the reservist unit working on the project started working Saturday to take the bridge down. Their work will continue into Sunday.

The bridge was ordered to be closed in early 2017 over concerns about its structural stability.

It is a Bailey bridge – a type of bridge used by the military during the Second World War and later donated to municipalities across Canada. A portion of the Niska bridge will be returned to the military for training purposes, while the rest will be relocated elsewhere in Guelph for commemorative uses.

A new, two-lane bridge is expected to be constructed starting this summer and ending in 2019.