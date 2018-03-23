

CTV Kitchener





Police say a cyclist was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Guelph on Thursday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Surrey and Gordon Streets at approximately 8:25 a.m. for a report of a cyclist struck.

Police allege the cyclist and the vehicle, driven by a Guelph woman, were travelling in opposite directions when they collided in the intersection.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with making an unsafe turn.