Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after they say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

The collision happened on Wellington Road 7 between Wellington Road 51 and Eighth Line, north of the city of Guelph.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. and police say initial reports indicated the vehicle collided with the cyclist.

The extent of the rider’s injuries has not been released.