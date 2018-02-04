Featured
Construction closes Guelph’s Wilson Street parking lot
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 3:04PM EST
The Wilson Street parking lot in Guelph is now closed for construction.
The city is building a new parking facility on the lot.
It will have more than 400 new parking spaces.
Wilson Street is now closed between Gordon Street and Northumberland Street.
There is also a lane reduction on Norfolk Street between Gordon and Macdonell Streets.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2019.