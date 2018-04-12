

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph-area company has been fined $60,000 in connection with a chemical spill.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Flochem Ltd. was fined Wednesday in connection with the December 2015 spill.

The ministry says 1,800 litres of hydrogen peroxide spilled at FloChem’s site on Wellington Road 134 in Guelph/Eramosa.

In the spill’s aftermath, a number of people living near FloChem were told to keep their doors and windows closed in order to avoid the fumes of the chemical, which can affect humans’ respiratory systems.