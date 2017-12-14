

CTV Kitchener





A woman who worked for an organization that provides services for at-risk children is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Guelph police say Brittany Hastings was arrested Nov. 30 on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

They say the allegations relate to incidents alleged to have happened between March and October, while the 23-year-old Hastings worked for Avalon Horizon Inc. from January until November.

Avalon operates foster care facilities and group homes in and around Guelph. Police say Hastings worked for the organization as a support worker.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the case that could help investigators.