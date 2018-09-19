

CTV Kitchener





Police say a child driver struck a parked car in a parking lot at Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road in Guelph on Tuesday evening.

They say the driver is between eight and ten years old.

There was a man in the front passenger seat and a woman videotaping the scene.

After the crash one of the adults took the wheel and took off.

Police describe the vehicle as a silver four door Nissan and are asking the public for help in identifying any of the occupants.