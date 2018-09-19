Featured
Child driver hits car in parking lot while a woman videotapes
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 8:33AM EDT
Police say a child driver struck a parked car in a parking lot at Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road in Guelph on Tuesday evening.
They say the driver is between eight and ten years old.
There was a man in the front passenger seat and a woman videotaping the scene.
After the crash one of the adults took the wheel and took off.
Police describe the vehicle as a silver four door Nissan and are asking the public for help in identifying any of the occupants.