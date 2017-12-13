

CTV Kitchener





Seven children are facing charges after another child was allegedly assaulted and threatened on multiple occasions.

Guelph police are saying little about the case due to everyone involved being under the age of 18.

They have said that the victim was allegedly attacked and threatened “over the course of weeks at different locations in the city.” They were not injured seriously enough to require medical attention at any point.

The seven people arrested face charges relating to assault, uttering threats and weapon possession.