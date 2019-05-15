Featured
Charges pending following head-on collision: police
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 10:54PM EDT
Police are investigating following a collision in Guelph on Wednesday evening.
The head-on crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Kortright Road West and Gordon Street, according to police.
One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers had closed the roads in the area for about an hour but they have since reopened.
Police say charges are pending.