Charges expected following serious collision
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:55AM EDT
A 20-year-old Fergus man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Guelph.
The crash brought emergency crews to a section of Woodlawn Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Guelph police say the crash occurred at the entrance to a commercial property.
The injuries sustained by the 20-year-old man are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Police say they are working to complete their investigation and expect to lay chares.